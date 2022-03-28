ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
CM praises Indus Hospital, vows support to it

Recorder Report 28 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah terming the Indus Hospital & Health Network the provincial government’s valuable and most hardworking partner, pledged to extend support and partnership further.

This he said while speaking at the closing ceremony of the sixth biennial ICON 2022, organised by Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) at a local hotel. Shah said that public private partnership in health sector has enabled his government to reach to every nook and corner of the province, particularly the rural areas.

He added that he was ardent supporter of IHHN. “Over the years, I have had a special bond with Indus and always endeavoured to contribute towards this remarkable institution,” he said and added throughout the ups and downs of COVID-19 especially, he was able to work closely with Indus and its leadership and always felt proud that we have the presence of Indus not only in Karachi but across Sindh and Pakistan too.

Shah said that he has been informed that the ICON 2022 conference was able to engage over 8,000 people from across the globe. He said that the ICON 2022 also witnessed many shining stars in the form of enterprising, forward-looking healthcare professionals who triumphantly displayed themselves as the true reformers of healthcare. He added that as leaders, it was our duty to empower them, nurture them, support them and give them platforms such as ICON 2022 so that they could truly change the status quo of healthcare not only in Pakistan but also globally.

Shah acknowledged the collaborative efforts of all the organizers, leaders, experts and guests of ICON 2022 who were responsible for the success of the conference. He said that he proposed to Indus and Dr. Abdul Bari Khan to further strengthen the partnership with the Sindh government for the next conference. He assured the IHHN that they would receive all the support from his government for this, as well as, for any other efforts because in the end, the Government of Sindh and Indus were united by the vision of the provision of high quality healthcare free of cost to all citizens of Sindh and Pakistan.

