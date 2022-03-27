Director Military Wing Cabinet Division gets extension

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has notified appointment and tenure extension of two officers on Saturday. Major Muhammad Aqib Shah has been appointed as Director Airport Security Force. He is from the Frontier Corps (FC) Regiment.

The Establishment Division has also extended the tenure of Director Military Wing Cabinet Division Captain Sheikh Faheem Uddin for one-year period with effect from January 9, 2022. Both officers have been appointed as per the secondment rules and regulations.