Pakistan

Pakistan condemns drone, missile attacks in Saudi Arabia

  • Foreign Office calls for an immediate cessation of these attacks
BR Web Desk 26 Mar, 2022

Pakistan has strongly condemned the drone and missile attacks by the Houthi militia which targeted the civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in different parts of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Foreign Office (FO) called for an immediate cessation of these attacks that “violate the international law and threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region”.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the FO said.

Saudi Aramco storage facility targeted by Houthi attack causing fire

On Friday, Yemen’s Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities and the Saudi-led coalition said oil giant Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two tanks but no casualties.

A huge plume of black smoke could be seen rising over the Red Sea city where the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is taking place this weekend, an eyewitness said.

Saudi-led coalition launches operation against Yemen’s Houthis

Following this, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen began a military operation on Saturday to stop attacks on its oil facilities and “protect global energy sources,” Saudi state media reported.

The coalition said it was carrying out air strikes in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa and Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

It said it aims to “protect global energy sources and ensure supply chains” and that the operation would continue until it achieves its goals. The operation was in its early stages and Houthis should bear the consequences of their “hostile behaviour”, the coalition said.

