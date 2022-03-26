ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stainless steel futures soar

Reuters 26 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese stainless steel futures soared as much as 10% on Thursday to their highest since March 9, after raw material nickel’s prices hit upper limits on both the London Metal Exchange (LME) and the Shanghai bourse.

Benchmark nickel on the LME climbed for the first time since trade resumed last week and gained 15% on Wednesday. Shanghai nickel futures opened up 17% to hit the trading upper limit on Thursday.

“Stainless steel futures are again led by LME nickel prices and detached from the fundamentals in the short term,” Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding that consumption of the metal was still held back by the COVID-19 situation.

The most-active stainless steel contract on the Shanghai

Futures Exchange, for April delivery, closed up 6.7% at 21,680 yuan ($3,405.00) a tonne. It rose to 22,345 yuan per tonne earlier during the session.

Other steel products on the Shanghai exchange were steady, with construction-used rebar, for May delivery, inching 0.4% higher to 4,945 yuan a tonne. Hot rolled coils rose 0.5% to close at 5,173 yuan per tonne.

Top steelmaking city Tangshan, also a major production hub for hot rolled steel products, is still under lockdown as local government struggles to contain infections after reporting dozens of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.3% to 818 yuan a tonne. Spot prices of 62% ironore were unchanged at $147 per tonne on Wednesday, data from SteelHome consultancy showed. Coking coal futures increased 2.7% to 2,998 yuan a tonne and coke prices added 3.1% to 3,618 yuan per tonne.

steel Nickel steel maker Steel Corp Steel price

Comments

Comments are closed.

China stainless steel futures soar

Import of edible oil: 10pc tax relief approved by govt

Rs100bn financial support: ECC refuses to entertain PD’s proposal

US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas

China respects India’s role in region: Wang

High-speed diesel on a fortnightly basis: ECC decides to revise premium mechanism for import

Tarin asks ministries to spend ad funds on specific projects

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

Disqualification of dissidents: SC questions ‘inability’ of Parliament to take action

Embattled PM steps up criticism of opposition at Mansehra rally

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

Read more stories