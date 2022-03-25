Saudi Aramco storage facility targeted by Houthi attack causing fire

RIYADH: Yemen's Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two tanks but no casualties.

A huge plume of black smoke could be seen rising over the Red Sea city where the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is taking place this weekend, an eyewitness said.

Unverified videos shared on social media showed fire raging in oil tanks in an Aramco facility on the outskirts of Jeddah.

There was no immediate comment from Aramco or the energy ministry when contacted by Reuters.

Houthi attack on Aramco facility in Saudi: coalition

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement that has been battling a coalition led by Saudi Arabia for seven years launched missiles on Aramco's facilities in Jeddah and drones at Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries, the group's military spokesman said. He said they also targeted "vital facilities" in the capital Riyadh.

Saudi state media had earlier reported that a string of drone and rocket attacks by the Houthis was foiled by the coalition.

Saudi air defences also intercepted and destroyed a ballistic rocket launched towards the port city of Jazan, which caused a "limited" fire to break out at an electricity distribution plant, state media reported.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, said earlier this week it would not bear responsibility for any oil supply disruptions to global markets as a result of Houthi attacks that have intensified in the past three weeks.