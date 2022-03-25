ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Indian IT giant plays down Russia ties after UK finance chief grilled

AFP 25 Mar, 2022

MUMBAI: India’s Infosys played down its business ties in Russia on Friday after British finance minister Rishi Sunak came under fire over his wife’s stake in the IT giant.

Infosys, with a market value of some $100 billion, was co-founded by Sunak’s father-in-law N. R. Narayana Murthy. His daughter Akshata Murthy, Sunak’s wife, owns a stake worth around $1 billion.

With Britain and others seeking to isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine, Sunak was grilled in an interview with Sky News on Thursday about Infosys and his wife’s share.

Asked if Infosys was also reducing its presence in Russia, Sunak said: “I have absolutely no idea because I have nothing to do with that company.”

UK confronts cost of living crisis with inflation-fighting budget

“I am an elected politician and I’m here to talk to you about what I am responsible for, my wife is not,” he said.

Infosys also issued a statement saying that it had committed $1 million towards relief efforts for victims of the war.

“Infosys has a small team of employees based out of Russia, that services some of our global clients, locally. We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises,” it said.

New Delhi and Moscow have had close ties since the Cold War, with the Indian military still heavily dependent on Russian equipment.

India has stopped short of condemning Russia’s invasion, abstaining several times in votes at the United Nations and continuing to buy Russian oil.

President Vladimir Putin has been a regular visitor to India, most recently in December in a rare overseas trip when he called India “a great power, a friendly nation and a time-tested friend”.

Putin also visited the corporate headquarters of Infosys in Bangalore in 2004 and was welcomed by co-founder Murthy, who has since retired.

Akshata Murthy and Sunak’s wealth – they own at least four properties – has already raised questions in the British media with ordinary Britons suffering painful rises in the cost of living.

Some of Murthy’s lavish reported presents to her husband, including a £180 “smart mug” and £95 sliders, have already caused the 41-year-old – tipped as a possible future prime minister – embarrassment.

Rishi Sunak India's Infosys N. R. Narayana Murthy

Comments

1000 characters

Indian IT giant plays down Russia ties after UK finance chief grilled

Will exercise all options to get voting done on no-confidence: opposition

Oil slips with some concerns easing over Kazakh supplies

Australia win third Test to claim historic series against Pakistan

FM presents amendment bill to NA Speaker for establishment of South Punjab Province

Rupee loses value again, closes in on 182 against US dollar

Govt approves 10% tax cut on edible oil import

Chinese foreign minister to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting

Lahore-based COLABS raises $3mn in early funding

300 feared dead in Russian strike on Mariupol theatre: city hall

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Read more stories