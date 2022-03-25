European stocks waver at open

LONDON: European stock markets wavered at the open on Friday after a mixed session in Asia, as traders struggled to build on a rally in New York.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,459.79 points, as official data showed UK retail sales slid in February.

European shares fall as Ukraine worries deepen

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.2 percent to 14,305.68 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.1 percent to 6,562.60.