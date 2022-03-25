ANL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.82%)
AVN 85.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.75%)
FFL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
GGGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MLCF 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.78%)
PACE 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.17%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.61%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
TRG 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.61%)
UNITY 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
WAVES 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
BR100 4,347 Increased By 2.9 (0.07%)
BR30 15,410 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,522 Decreased By -0.8 (-0%)
KSE30 16,622 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks waver at open

AFP 25 Mar, 2022

LONDON: European stock markets wavered at the open on Friday after a mixed session in Asia, as traders struggled to build on a rally in New York.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,459.79 points, as official data showed UK retail sales slid in February.

European shares fall as Ukraine worries deepen

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.2 percent to 14,305.68 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.1 percent to 6,562.60.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks waver at open

Will exercise all options to get voting done on no-confidence: opposition

SC stresses sanctity of constitution as tensions mount

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Haq takes Pakistan to 136-2 at lunch in series-deciding Test

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Chinese foreign minister to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting

Lahore-based COLABS raises $3mn in early funding

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Read more stories