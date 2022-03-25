ANL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.82%)
AVN 85.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.75%)
FFL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
GGGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MLCF 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.78%)
PACE 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.17%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.61%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
TRG 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.61%)
UNITY 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
WAVES 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
BR100 4,347 Increased By 2.9 (0.07%)
BR30 15,410 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,522 Decreased By -0.8 (-0%)
KSE30 16,622 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Pakistan

Will exercise all options to get voting done on no-confidence: opposition

  • After Friday's adjournment, Shehbaz Sharif warns NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to conduct proceedings on Monday
BR Web Desk 25 Mar, 2022

The opposition has warned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser not to adjourn the session on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan again, saying that it will use every political and legal option to ensure the count takes place on Monday.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif along with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari spoke to the media after the NA session was adjourned on Friday.

Shehbaz said that the NA speaker has conspired with the PM, and should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution. He further said that the nation will always remember Qaiser as a person who violated the constitution.

Later in a tweet, Shehbaz wrote that NA speaker continues to trample upon constitutional provisions.

"This partisan behaviour does not suit the custodian of the House. Adjournment of NA session is part of desperate efforts to disrupt no-confidence process.

"You cannot stop the inevitable through such underhand tactics."

Meanwhile, Bilawal said Khan is shying away from competition.

"Adjournment of NA session after a member’s demise is a tradition but in June 2012 when members had to vote for the prime minister, our party member Fauzia Wahab passed away but we offered Fateha and then fulfilled the constitutional responsibility to elect the PM,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman added that Khan will soon become an ex-prime minister, adding that the no-confidence motion will be the opposition's "democratic weapon", through which they will take revenge from the "selected" PM.

Earlier, the crucial 41st session of the NA commenced for a brief period with Speaker Qaiser in the chair, but was adjourned within 20 minutes.

The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers for PTI MNA Khayal Zaman and former president Rafiq Tarar.

Qaiser said that as per parliamentary traditions, the session would be adjourned owing to the death of Zaman. The session has been deferred to March 28 (Monday) 4pm.

