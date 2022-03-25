ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 86.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FNEL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.84%)
PTC 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.62%)
TRG 75.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.35%)
UNITY 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,348 Increased By 3.5 (0.08%)
BR30 15,421 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 43,539 Increased By 16 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,633 Increased By 11.4 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Taliban vow to address ‘all concerns’ of China as Wang visits

AFP Updated 25 Mar, 2022

KABUL: The Taliban said Thursday they had assured Beijing’s most senior diplomat about any concerns China thinks may “emerge from Afghan soil”, ahead of a key meeting with their neighbours next week.

China shares only a sliver of a border with Afghanistan, but Beijing has long feared its conflict-plagued neighbour could become a staging point for Muslim Uyghur separatists from Xinjiang.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul Thursday on his first trip to Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power, meeting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

China says Taliban expected to play 'important' Afghan peace role

Without specifically mentioning the Uyghurs, Baradar’s office said in a statement that Wang had been assured over all concerns Beijing “thinks emerge from the soil of Afghanistan”.

China Afghan Taliban Wang Yi Afghan soil Abdul Ghani Baradar

