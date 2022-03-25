ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
Joint opposition has a ‘real majority’: PPP

Naveed Butt 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has claimed that the joint-opposition is satisfied and it has a ‘real majority’, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has pressurised its disgruntled members and their families.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman along with party leaders Syed Naveed Qamar and Faisal Karim Kundi said that we do not want kingship but a democratic system in the country.

“We are satisfied; the opposition has real majority in the National Assembly. PTI wants clash and chaotic situation in the country but we want peace in the country. The time has come and now, the Prime Minster should resign,” she said.

She said that any government of the country wants peace but the PTI government wants war on the roads of the capital. She said that the PPP has settled all matters with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

However, Naveed Qamar said that the speaker National Assembly has no way to avoid taking up no-confidence motion on Friday (today). He said that the speaker would violate the Constitution, if he does not take up no-confidence resolution against the prime minister in the house.

Kundi said that the speaker National Assembly has become a controversial person.

He claimed that the speaker is holding a meeting with the allies of the PTI government for ‘begging’ votes. We do not have confidence on the speaker, he said.

However, Central Information Secretary of PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri in a statement alleged that a “hypocrite person” such as Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to hide himself under the cover of religion.

In a reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Thursday, she said that Imran Khan also made ‘fake promise’ to provide five million houses and 10 million jobs but thousands of houses of the poor people were demolished in the name of encroachments by him. She said that Prime Minister Khan has been driven “insane by greed for a chair and hunger of power”, while people are praying for the ouster of Imran Khan’s government and he has no constitutional or moral justification for staying for any more days in power.

