BAP seems divided over no-trust vote

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), an ally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the centre, seemed divided over the much-hyped no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The sources said the party stood divided over the no-trust motion as out of total five MNAs, three are opposing the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

They said that the MNAs having a soft corner for ex-chief minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan are reluctant to extend support to the prime minister while some believe they should not break the alliance at this crucial stage.

According to sources, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal is in favour of staying with the coalition, but a final decision will be taken two-three days ahead of the no-confidence motion is tabled in the house.

They said the party is currently acting on wait and see policy. Prime Minister Imran Khan had held meeting with BAP members in a bid to muster support to defeat the no-confidence motion against him. BAP leader Khalid Magsi said that the consultation process is underway and the political party will soon reach a conclusion.

