Tarrar urges SC to take notice of ‘contemptuous’ statement of Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar has urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the “contemptuous” statement of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

In a statement, Tarrar said the “reprehensible statement” of the information minister amounts to contempt of court, over which the Supreme Court should summon the information minister.

He strongly condemned the statement and called it “a sinister attempt” to malign the independent nature of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). He urged all bar associations and lawyers to condemn this behaviour and take notice.

The PML-N senator said this attempt to politicize the case pending in the Supreme Court was an attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary of Pakistan. He opined that attacking institutions and lawyers was equivalent to attacking organizations. “Those who have no credibility of their own were making a vicious effort to tarnish the reputation of elected lawyers’ organizations.”

He urged the courts to take notice of such individuals who apologize in courts and Election Commission of Pakistan and then commit contempt over and over again. He said the information minister should go to the Supreme Court instead of levelling “contemptuous” allegations. He also urged the judiciary to take notice of this “attempt to politicize” the Supreme Court.

