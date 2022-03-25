ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.73%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
GTECH 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.53%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.84%)
PTC 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
TPLP 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 30.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
TRG 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.24%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
BR100 4,353 Increased By 8.9 (0.2%)
BR30 15,431 Increased By 20.1 (0.13%)
KSE100 43,554 Increased By 31.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,637 Increased By 15.2 (0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tarrar urges SC to take notice of ‘contemptuous’ statement of Fawad

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar has urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the “contemptuous” statement of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

In a statement, Tarrar said the “reprehensible statement” of the information minister amounts to contempt of court, over which the Supreme Court should summon the information minister.

He strongly condemned the statement and called it “a sinister attempt” to malign the independent nature of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). He urged all bar associations and lawyers to condemn this behaviour and take notice.

The PML-N senator said this attempt to politicize the case pending in the Supreme Court was an attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary of Pakistan. He opined that attacking institutions and lawyers was equivalent to attacking organizations. “Those who have no credibility of their own were making a vicious effort to tarnish the reputation of elected lawyers’ organizations.”

He urged the courts to take notice of such individuals who apologize in courts and Election Commission of Pakistan and then commit contempt over and over again. He said the information minister should go to the Supreme Court instead of levelling “contemptuous” allegations. He also urged the judiciary to take notice of this “attempt to politicize” the Supreme Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fawad Chaudhry PMLN SCBA Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar

Comments

1000 characters

Tarrar urges SC to take notice of ‘contemptuous’ statement of Fawad

7th review under IMF’s EFF ‘Negotiations are continuing’

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Forex reserves plunge by $844m on external debt payments

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Setting up of MEU for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Finance Division invites RfPs for hiring of firm

Profiteering during Ramazan: ‘Special Branch’ to carry out sting operations

Taliban vow to address ‘all concerns’ of China as Wang visits

Read more stories