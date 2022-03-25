ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
GGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 5.1 (0.12%)
BR30 15,406 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 43,550 Increased By 27.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,635 Increased By 12.8 (0.08%)

coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh Assembly session again put off

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly session, which was scheduled for Mar 24, 2022, will now be held on April 6, 2022, according to the official order. Deputy Speaker, Rehana Leghari had first postponed the session for Thursday, Mar 24, and now for, Wednesday, April 6 at 2 pm.

The session sees a second adjournment this month without holding a single piece of legislation. The assembly is expected to introduce amendments to the Sindh Local Government Law when it meets as per schedule.

“I Rehana Leghari, Deputy Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh, do hereby adjourn the sitting of the Assembly, which was being held on Thursday, the 24th March, 2022 at 2 pm. Now, it will be held on Wednesday, the 6th April, 2022 at 2 pm,” the assembly order says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP PTI Sindh Assembly session Sindh Local Government Law

