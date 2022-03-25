Sindh Assembly session again put off

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly session, which was scheduled for Mar 24, 2022, will now be held on April 6, 2022, according to the official order. Deputy Speaker, Rehana Leghari had first postponed the session for Thursday, Mar 24, and now for, Wednesday, April 6 at 2 pm.

The session sees a second adjournment this month without holding a single piece of legislation. The assembly is expected to introduce amendments to the Sindh Local Government Law when it meets as per schedule.

“I Rehana Leghari, Deputy Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh, do hereby adjourn the sitting of the Assembly, which was being held on Thursday, the 24th March, 2022 at 2 pm. Now, it will be held on Wednesday, the 6th April, 2022 at 2 pm,” the assembly order says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022