ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 85.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.97%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
FFL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.19%)
PTC 7.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 30.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
TELE 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
TRG 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.89%)
UNITY 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.27%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,343 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,381 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 43,509 Decreased By -14 (-0.03%)
KSE30 16,614 Decreased By -8 (-0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Openers keep Pakistan’s hopes alive against Australia

Muhammad Saleem 25 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique produced third half-century stand of the three-match series to set up an intriguing and mouth-watering fifth and final day of the decisive cricket Test against Australia for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

After Pat Cummins made a sporting declaration shortly after tea on the penultimate day to set Pakistan 351 runs target, the left-and-right hand combination of Imam and Abdullah had taken the home team to 73 at the draw of stumps without being separated.

When play will resume on Friday morning with Imam on 42 and Abdullah on 27, Pakistan will require another 278 runs to win their first series against Australia on home soil since 1994.

In contrast, Pat Cummins will aim to match the accomplishments of Richie Benaud and Mark Taylor. Benaud had inspired Australia to seven wickets victory over Pakistan in Lahore to wrap the two-Test series 2-0, while in 1998, Mark Taylor’s side defeated Aamir Sohail’s team by 1-0.

In the scenario of a drawn Lahore Test match, it will be the first time in 26 series between the two countries that a three-Test series will end at 0-0.

Earlier, Australia resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 11 for no loss and declared their second innings at 227 for three.

Usman Khawaja, who began this morning at seven, returned undefeated on 104 in what was his second century of the series and 12th of his 49-Test career. Khawaja’s previous scores in the series were 97, 160, 44 not out and 91. This will be the second most number of runs scored in a day in the ongoing Test to date. On day one, 232 runs were scored, 249 runs were scored on the day two, 189 runs were scored on day three and 289 runs were scored on day four.

On the other side of the coin, Pakistan will have the comfort and confidence that there are still no demons in the pitch, evident from the fact that five wickets fell on day one, six wickets fell on day two, nine wickets fell on day three and just three wickets fell on day four.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imam Ul Haq Abdullah Shafique Benaud Qadir Trophy Pakistan vs Australia series

Comments

1000 characters

Openers keep Pakistan’s hopes alive against Australia

7th review under IMF’s EFF ‘Negotiations are continuing’

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Forex reserves plunge by $844m on external debt payments

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Setting up of MEU for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Finance Division invites RfPs for hiring of firm

Profiteering during Ramazan: ‘Special Branch’ to carry out sting operations

Taliban vow to address ‘all concerns’ of China as Wang visits

Read more stories