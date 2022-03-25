KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 24, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
178,381,368 97,198,914 6,504,772,710 4,049,312,217
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,229,564,099 (1,878,752,961) (649,188,861)
Local Individuals 7,131,161,292 (6,848,534,780) 282,626,512
Local Corporates 4,152,270,410 (3,785,708,060) 366,562,349
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.