ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,324 Increased By 37 (0.86%)
BR30 15,254 Increased By 235.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 43,538 Increased By 360.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 152.7 (0.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks rebound to close higher

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, rebounding from earlier losses as some investors adjusted their positions near the end of the financial year.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.25 percent, or 70.23 points, at 28,110.39, while the broader Topix index rose 0.14 percent, or 2.86 points, to 1,981.56.

“Even as uncertainties over Ukraine continue, the market was seemingly affected by end-of-financial-year factors such as purchases of dividends and buying back after having sold to hedge big losses,” said Hideyuki Suzuki, senior analyst at SBI Securities.

It was the market’s eighth consecutive gain, its best performance since September.

But that “doesn’t necessarily mean market sentiment has improved”, Suzuki said, adding that the largest market-moving factor remains the war in Ukraine.

The dollar fetched 121.43 yen, against 121.12 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Toshiba ended down 0.50 percent at 4,761 yen after the embattled conglomerate said its shareholders voted against a proposal to split the company into two.

The non-binding result dealt a fresh blow to management who had been hoping to shore up support ahead of a final vote next year on the plan to spin off its electronic devices unit.

Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains

Toyota rose 2.95 percent to 2,200 yen while Honda was down 1.55 percent at 3,439 yen.

Oil developer Inpex jumped 1.98 percent to 1,491 yen and Sumitomo Metal Mining rallied 3.35 percent to 6,439 yen, reflecting the soaring price of natural resources.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks rebound to close higher

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

IMF 7th Review: negotiations going as planned, says Ministry of Finance

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan

Pakistan’s B2B startup Jugnu says it has raised $22.5mn

Oil prices see-saw amid hopes of Iran deal, supply woes linger

Putin made ‘big mistake’ invading Ukraine: NATO chief

TPL REIT secures Rs18.35bn in funding round

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

Khawaja cracks century, Smith reaches 8,000 runs as Australia dominate

Turkey regrets Taliban move to keep high schools closed to girls

Read more stories