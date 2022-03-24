ANL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
AVN 86.39 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.3%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
GGGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
GTECH 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.72%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TPL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 70.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-2.3%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.23%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,887 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.88%)
KSE100 43,055 Decreased By -122.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,404 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
The all-new TECNO Spark 8C launched in Pakistan

Sponsored Content 24 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Leading Chinese smartphone brand, TECNO has officially unveiled the new Spark 8C phone in Pakistan. The announcement was made on the official Facebook page of TECNO Mobile Pakistan and the phone is now available in markets nationwide.

Spark is TECNO’s entry-level to mid-range series phone with high-tech features. The all-new Spark 8C comes as the latest addition to the most selling smartphone series of TECNO. With expandable memory, memory fusion technology, iconic design, and a stylish camera, Spark 8C gained a huge fan base even before its launch.

The new phone comes in two variants 4+128GB (PKR 23,999) and 3+64GB (PKR 19,499). With an 8MP front camera, 13MP Rear AI dual camera, 6.56” HD+ Dot Notch Display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 5000mAh Battery, Spark 8C comes as a competitive device in the entry-level segment. Moreover, the phone will be available in four aesthetically stylish colors – Magnetic Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey.

This is not all, the new Spark 8C brings its users new innovative features such as expandable memory, customized beauty, rear camera decoration and fingerprint sensor design, SOPLAY, other special audio features, and much more.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared his view on the latest launch, “We are happy to introduce this latest budget-friendly device for our Pakistani consumers. With every new Spark device, we try our best to bring an innovation that makes our device remarkably more valuable than our competitors. Hence in Spark 8C, features like Memory fusion, its iconic design, and the stylish colors are our effort to bring more quality in less budget.”

So do not forget to get this amazing device from your nearest retailer. For more, follow TECNO’s official social media platforms.

TECNO Spark 8C

The all-new TECNO Spark 8C launched in Pakistan

