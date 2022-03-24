ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,324 Increased By 37 (0.86%)
BR30 15,254 Increased By 235.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 43,538 Increased By 360.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 152.7 (0.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Oil prices see-saw amid hopes of Iran deal, supply woes linger

Reuters Updated 24 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: Crude prices declined in volatile trading on Thursday as investors assessed the potential for new supply in the tight markets amid prospects of a new Iran deal.

Brent futures were down 58 cents, or 0.48%, at $121.02 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 96 cents, or 0.84%, to $113.97 a barrel at 0502 GMT. Both contracts rose $2 and $1, respectively, in early trade.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday the United States and its allies have made progress in Iran nuclear talks but issues remain.

“A lifting of Iranian export restrictions would help alleviate the immense tightness prevalent in crude markets right now,” consultancy JBC Energy said in a note.

Iran is already preparing for a ramp-up in exports, and the state refiner NIOC has reportedly started to reach out to former key customers in India and South Korea, the note added.

Both contracts have posted steep gains this week, with Brent futures up more than $14 a barrel, or 13%, since Monday and WTI climbing over $10 a barrel, or 10%, as worries over supply disruptions intensified following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil markets jumped more than 5% on Wednesday following reports that crude exports from Kazakhstan’s Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal had completely halted following storm damage. Russia’s deputy prime minister said oil supplies could be stopped for two months.

U.S. President Biden is meeting with NATO allies on Thursday and is expected announce additional sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation”.

Meanwhile, stockpiles in the U.S. fell by 2.5 million barrels last week while inventories from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve declined by 4.2 million barrels, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Market participants had expected a modest increase in supplies.

U.S. oil production remained flat at 11.6 million barrels per day, according to EIA data.

“The oil market is very tight and with U.S. production remaining steady and as stockpiles continue to decline, oil prices have only one way to go,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA, wrote in a note.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil

