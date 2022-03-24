ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Qureshi reiterates support to the Palestinian cause

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s principled position on the issue of Palestine and reaffirmed the country’s unequivocal support for the rights of Palestinian people and their just struggle.

Qureshi met Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr Riyad Al Maliki on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

“The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the rights of Palestinian people and their just struggle,” it stated.

Qureshi also underscored that Pakistan’s principled position reflected the sentiments of Pakistani people.

Foreign Minister Maliki expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and principled stance on Palestine, including at the UN and the OIC.

“The two foreign ministers also reviewed the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Palestine, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues,” it added.

Earlier, Qureshi also held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev, on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Minister in the day.

The two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation including matters relating to trade and investment, defence and security, as well as, connectivity agenda.

The two foreign ministers noted with satisfaction the progress made on the CASA-1000 project and expressed commitment for its timely completion.

The two sides also agreed to enhance people-to-people contacts and cooperation in the education sector. Issues related to the welfare of Pakistani students and expatriate community were discussed.

The importance of regular interaction and dialogue under existing mechanisms and exchange of high-level visits to generate further momentum in the relationship was underlined. The two sides affirmed their commitment to remain constructively and meaningfully engaged to further reinforce Pakistan-Kyrgyz bilateral relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

