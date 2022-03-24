JUI-F postpones its planned public gathering

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s visit to Malakand has been postponed. According to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) spokesperson, Rehman’s visit to Malakand is not possible today (Thursday) due to his busy schedule in Islamabad.

The JUI-F spokesperson said that the schedule of the public gathering would be announced soon. It should be noted that Rehman was to address the public gathering in Malakand on Thursday (today).

