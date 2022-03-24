ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI govt ‘running away’ from no-trust motion, says Murad

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the no-confidence resolution tabled against the then prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was voted/ decided within eight days in 1989 but now the PTI government was running away to face the [no confidence] resolution tabled by the joint opposition.

“This constitutional process cannot be delayed, and attempting to delay or bulldoze the process will have its consequences.”

This he said on Wednesday while talking to the media just after laying a floral wreath on the Mazar of father of nation Quid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Recalling the no-confidence move against then Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he said that the resolution was tabled on October 23, 1989, and within eight days- Nov 1, 1989- voting was conducted. “This shows how much respect Shaheed Mohtarma had for the constitution,” he said and added that the resolution pending in the assembly [against (Prime Minister Imran Khan) was being delayed under one pretext or the other.

To a question, Shah said that he was sure that the no-confidence motion would be successful. “Moving a no-confidence against the prime minister is the constitutional right of the opposition and they have exercised this right.” “Let the house freely vote on the resolution,” he advised the NA speaker.

To a question, Murad Shah said that the MQM leadership had held a meeting with Asif Zardari and discussed strengthening of the local bodies. “We are also in favour of strengthening the local bodies by giving them necessary powers,” he said and added a draft bill was being discussed in the Select Committee of the provincial assembly.

Shah paid rich tribute to the founding fathers of this country and said 82 years ago they had passed a resolution in 1940 and demanded a separate homeland for Muslims. “The resolution set the direction for the struggle of Pakistan and finally their hard work, political wisdom and clarity of the cause led by Quaid-e-Azam came true and Pakistan came into being,” he said and added now we have to strengthen Pakistan by respecting its constitution framed by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Murad Ali Shah talking about people of occupied Kashmir said their struggle would bear fruit very soon.

Earlier, the chief minister laid a floral wreath on the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, offered Fateha and recorded his impression in the visitors’ book. He was accompanied by his cabinet members, Saeed Ghani, Syed Sardar Shah, Shehla Raza, Gianchand Israni and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP PTI govt Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah no trust motion

Comments

1000 characters

PTI govt ‘running away’ from no-trust motion, says Murad

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Country reports ‘zero Covid-19 death for first time’: Umar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

FBR website temporarily shut down

Read more stories