Umar optimistic about return of dissidents

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar on Tuesday showed optimism that dissident party MNAs would come back soon and the opposition would have to kiss the dust in its bid to get the 172 members for its no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Speaking at a presser after a party function regarding PTI’s March 27 ‘power show’ in Islamabad, Umar who is also minister for planning and development, said that the people of the country have to decide as it is now or never.

“I appeal the people of Pakistan to come to Islamabad and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is fighting the case [and] without whom the corrupt lot of the country will once again make the country hostage through bribing the lawmakers,” he added.

He said that the people must not take the ongoing no-confidence motion against the prime minister something ordinary as it is going to determine the future of the country.

“It’s a fight between those who love the country and want eradication of corruption, while on the other a ‘corrupt lot’ is bent upon destroying the future of the country for their own vested interest through the no-trust motion against the prime minister,” he said.

He said that the Pakistan led by PM Imran Khan wants to become a partner with the world, a partner in peace and not in war based on equality, adding in the ‘other Pakistan’, the past rulers compromised on the dignity of the country.

“This is the difference between Imran Khan and the corrupt, who are bent upon bringing a no-confidence against him out of fear as with Imran Khan at the helm of affairs, the politics of the corrupt is over,” he maintained.

He lauded the statement by Ahmed Hussain Deharr, a dissident PTI MNA, who said that “he is with Imran Khan and is not going anywhere”, adding “we are optimistic that rest of the MNAs who have been misled will also come back”.

He said that camps have been set up all over the country for March 27 power show which is being held at Parade Ground for which people not only from Pakistan but from all over the world have started preparation and a “sea of people” will give its verdict for Imran Khan on Sunday.

He said that nobody was raising voice against Islamophobia, but it was Prime Minister Imran due to his efforts the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved resolution introduced by Pakistan setting March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

He said that majority of leaders in the Muslim world are “compromised” due to which they have no moral courage for the case of the Muslim Ummah.

Citing Pakistani leaders, he said that majority of the people have stashed their ill-gotten wealth in foreign banks that makes it impossible for them to raise voice for Muslims.

