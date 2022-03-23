ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PDWP approves five uplift schemes of various sectors

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 25,500.811 million.

These schemes were approved in the 69th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, University of Gujrat and uplifting of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (DHQ) as Teaching Hospital, Gujrat at the cost of Rs 3,012.598 million, strengthening of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan at the cost of Rs 7,073.472 million, strengthening of the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, Lahore at the cost of Rs 4,861.519 million, construction of Sorra Dam at the cost of Rs 9.846.900 million and Development of National Parks, Wetlands, Ecotourism Sites and Safari Parks at the cost of Rs 706.322 million were also included in the approved development schemes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

