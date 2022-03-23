Those who have looted public money owe an apology to nation: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the nation is demanding an apology from the looters of national kitty.

“Concerns of dissident members are being addressed; the PTI is a unified team and Usman Buzdar is supporting Imran Khan as a member of this team”, he expressed these views while addressing a press conference regarding decisions taken in the latest cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that the decision of the no-confidence motion will be in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan, come what may.

“The ongoing wave of inflation is affecting the whole world, but the PTI government is countering the effects of inflation with initiatives like Ehsaas Ration Programme and Health Insaf Card”, he added.

Briefing media regarding decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, he said that a historic Ramazan Package of Rs 8 billion has been approved under which 317 Ramazan bazaars and fair price shops will be set up across the province. He further said that 13 commodities will be available on previous years’ rates in Ramazan bazaars along with a subsidy of Rs 4 billion on flour while sugar will be available on Rs 10 less than the usual rates.

“Under the new wheat procurement policy, wheat would be procured from the farmers at the rate of Rs 2200 per maund”, he added.

He further said that it was also decided to hand over the management of four of the missionary schools, nationalised in 1973, to the administration. On the other hand, approval has also been given to set up 10 universities in remote areas of Punjab, he added.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Information Secretary Musarat Jamshed Cheema said that the opposition parties have failed to create a stir in the national politics; in fact, it is facing the repercussions.

She also said that the PTI’s public gathering on March 27 will be the biggest in the history of the country.

“The PTI workers are all charged for the event while the people at large are ready to go to Islamabad without being asked. There is bad news for the opposition, we will give them a surprise and they will not able to face the people”, she added.

She gave the credit to the opposition for creating unity among the people and PTI against corruption and added that a new Pakistan has come into existence, which is based on justice and not development. The nation stands united with the truth, she added.

She averred that the opposition parties made an attempt to spread chaos in the country and indulged in horse-trading, but the people rejected their foul steps. She was confident that the people will re-elect Prime Minister Imran Khan with a two-thirds majority in the next general elections.

