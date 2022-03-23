ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Those who have looted public money owe an apology to nation: SACM

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the nation is demanding an apology from the looters of national kitty.

“Concerns of dissident members are being addressed; the PTI is a unified team and Usman Buzdar is supporting Imran Khan as a member of this team”, he expressed these views while addressing a press conference regarding decisions taken in the latest cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that the decision of the no-confidence motion will be in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan, come what may.

“The ongoing wave of inflation is affecting the whole world, but the PTI government is countering the effects of inflation with initiatives like Ehsaas Ration Programme and Health Insaf Card”, he added.

Briefing media regarding decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, he said that a historic Ramazan Package of Rs 8 billion has been approved under which 317 Ramazan bazaars and fair price shops will be set up across the province. He further said that 13 commodities will be available on previous years’ rates in Ramazan bazaars along with a subsidy of Rs 4 billion on flour while sugar will be available on Rs 10 less than the usual rates.

“Under the new wheat procurement policy, wheat would be procured from the farmers at the rate of Rs 2200 per maund”, he added.

He further said that it was also decided to hand over the management of four of the missionary schools, nationalised in 1973, to the administration. On the other hand, approval has also been given to set up 10 universities in remote areas of Punjab, he added.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Information Secretary Musarat Jamshed Cheema said that the opposition parties have failed to create a stir in the national politics; in fact, it is facing the repercussions.

She also said that the PTI’s public gathering on March 27 will be the biggest in the history of the country.

“The PTI workers are all charged for the event while the people at large are ready to go to Islamabad without being asked. There is bad news for the opposition, we will give them a surprise and they will not able to face the people”, she added.

She gave the credit to the opposition for creating unity among the people and PTI against corruption and added that a new Pakistan has come into existence, which is based on justice and not development. The nation stands united with the truth, she added.

She averred that the opposition parties made an attempt to spread chaos in the country and indulged in horse-trading, but the people rejected their foul steps. She was confident that the people will re-elect Prime Minister Imran Khan with a two-thirds majority in the next general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Usman Buzdar PTI SACM opposition leaders Hasaan Khawar looted public money

