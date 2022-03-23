PESCO notifies power supply suspension plan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified the suspension of power supply from various grid stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to maintenance work.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday from PESCO headquarters, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 26th and 31st March from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaukat Khanam, North West, RMI, PIDC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Botling, Express 1,2,3,4, Kacha Ghari, Karkhanoo feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on 23rd March from 9:30A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultant consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6 and 13 feeders will face inconvenience. Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 23rd, 26th,27th,30th March from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Gulabad, Agriculture, Old Hayatabad, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad, 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad, 1,2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 Sheikh Muhammadi-Peshawar University Transmission Line on 23rd March from 9:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M resultant load shading will be carried out on 132 KV Peshawar University, Jamrud and Peshawar University grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 30th March from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kochian 1,2, Mathra 1,2, Shahi Bala, Shagai Industirla, Shaheen Foundation , MES, Colony 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 24th March from 9:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultant consumers of 11 KV Radio Pakistan, Chamkani, Chughal Pura, Hashtnagri, Sikandar Pura feeders will face inconvenience. Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd, 28th, 30th March From 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dhand, Rural 2, Ghari Kapura, Zando, New manga, Bala Ghari, Col Javad Khan Shaheed, Tawas Babini, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Town, New Charssada Road, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, New Shekh Maltoon, Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience. Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd, 28th, 30th March from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Turo, Nowa Kale, Industrial, Ahmad Abad, Nissata Road, Muhabbat Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, New Industrial Express, Mardan Medical Complex, AWKUM, City 2, Bank Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022