KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 22, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
164,844,967 98,737,236 5,874,992,824 4,199,588,066
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 964,115,191 (1,138,545,409) (174,430,217)
Local Individuals 5,126,700,668 (4,931,590,457) 195,110,210
Local Corporates 4,069,950,339 (4,090,630,332) (20,679,993)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments