ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Gold eases as U.S. Fed’s plan to curb inflation lifts yields

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by the US Federal Reserve head’s hawkish approach to tackling inflation, which lifted Treasury yields and the dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.5% to $1,925.83 per ounce by 1243 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,925.80.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the central bank must move “expeditiously” to raise interest rates to rein in lofty inflation, possibly “more aggressively”, to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note hit its highest since May 2019, also pressuring non-interest yielding gold, as traders wagered on big rate hikes from the Fed through the rest of the year.

Gold firms as Ukraine crisis bolsters appeal, higher yields cap gains

Additionally, the dollar index was up 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currency.

Gold prices eased due to the precious metal’s inverted correlation with the US dollar, ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista said in a note.

“The greenback strengthened as the 10-year Treasury yield reached 2.3% for the first time since 2019,” he said. However, gold is taking Powell’s comments relatively well due to support from an overnight spike in crude oil prices, which is inflationary and hurts growth, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Analysts have also said economic and political risks linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would continue to be closely monitored by the gold market, with any big developments likely to trigger sharp price action in either direction.

Rising gold exchange-traded fund holdings show that despite day-to-day price fluctuations, asset managers are moving back into gold to diversify, and as a hedge against inflation and an economic downturn, Ole Hansen added.

Spot silver fell 1.1% to $24.91 per ounce and platinum dropped 1.5% to $1,021.39. Palladium dipped 2.2% to $2,527.16 per ounce.

Gold Prices gold market gold export

