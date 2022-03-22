ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.77%)
ASL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.74%)
BOP 6.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.78%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.84%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
TELE 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.34%)
TPL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.9%)
TPLP 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.95%)
TREET 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.7%)
TRG 71.92 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.44%)
UNITY 23.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,286 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 122.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 43,178 Decreased By -52.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,471 Decreased By -23.1 (-0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
South Africa’s rand weakens as US rate-hike bets lift dollar

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened against a stronger dollar early on Tuesday as investors braced for more aggressive US rate hikes, with traders’ focus also on local interest rate decision and inflation data.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9600 against the dollar, around 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar strengthened after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation as he flagged a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated.

South Africa’s rand firm, focus on Fed meeting

Higher rates in developed markets tend to drain capital from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

Focus at home was also on interest rates, with the South African Reserve Bank set to announce its repo rate decision on Thursday.

The central bank is expected to hike its repo rate to 4.25% to try to assuage inflationary risks, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said prices could rise faster than they had expected before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of that, Statistics South Africa will publish February consumer price inflation numbers on Wednesday.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity rising 13 basis points to 9.785%.

South African rand

