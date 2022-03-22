No gathering at D-Chowk: ICT proposes alternate venues for political rallies

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday asked the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition parties to change the venues, and proposed alternate sites for holding their public gatherings.

The sources said that the ICT administration barred both the opposition and the government from holding public gathering at D-Chowk, which is situated inside the heavily guarded Red Zone.

Instead, it offered the government to opt for Parade Ground, while the opposition has been told to hold the demonstration at H-9 on the dates of their respective jalsas which they have announced to hold in the capital.

Besides, they said that the opposition has also agreed to change venue of its public gathering from D-Chowk after the government agreed to change its venue.

The ICT administration has offered opposition to hold the gathering at sector H-9, they added.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists outside the deputy commissioner office, Senator Faisal Javed Khan along with other PTI leaders, said that they have given an application to the ICT administration as the party will hold jalsa at Parade Ground as ‘a sea of people’ is expected to take part in the jalsa, for which, D-Chowk would not be enough.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared the logo of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad on March 27 ahead of a no-trust move against him and said that he wanted all records of attendance to be broken on the day.

