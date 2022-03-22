KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 21, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,230.22 High: 43,387.50 Low: 43,029.97 Net Change: 200.25 Volume (000): 48,063 Value (000): 3,135,496 Makt Cap (000) 1,748,497,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,774.28 NET CH. (+) 43.78 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,090.07 NET CH. (+) 50.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,753.79 NET CH. (+) 32.74 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,513.30 NET CH. (+) 25.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,727.13 NET CH. (+) 15.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,337.09 NET CH. (-) 7.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-March-2022 ====================================

