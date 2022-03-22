Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 21, 2022). ==================================== BR...
22 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 21, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,230.22
High: 43,387.50
Low: 43,029.97
Net Change: 200.25
Volume (000): 48,063
Value (000): 3,135,496
Makt Cap (000) 1,748,497,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,774.28
NET CH. (+) 43.78
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,090.07
NET CH. (+) 50.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,753.79
NET CH. (+) 32.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,513.30
NET CH. (+) 25.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,727.13
NET CH. (+) 15.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,337.09
NET CH. (-) 7.17
------------------------------------
As on: 21-March-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.