ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,243 Decreased By -107.5 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,504 Decreased By -86.3 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may revisit March 7 high of $139.13 in Q2

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may revisit its March 7 high of $139.13 per barrel next quarter, driven by a wave (C).

The downtrend from the 2008 high of $147.50 was almost reversed by the uptrend from $15.98.

The uptrend may have been driven by a wave (C), the third wave of a long-term cycle for the 1998 low of $9.55.

This wave observes closely a set of its projection levels.

The resistance at $135.13 was responsible for the deep drop to the March 16 low of $96.93.

Brent oil may fall to $92.97

The wave (C) may look incomplete until it travels to $153.88.

The drop is thus categorized as a correction against the uptrend.

In addition to the set of projection levels, oil also watches carefully a set of retracements on the fall from $147.50 to $15.98.

The support at $97.26 - the 61.8% level, has been working together with the one at $101.20 to stop the fall. Even though this set of retracements participate in controlling the uptrend precisely, the strong rally could hardly fall into the category of a retracement.

The uptrend is believed to have resumed, as confirmed by the stabilization of the price around $97.26. A break below $97.26, however, could strongly indicate a reversal of the uptrend from $15.98.

A closer look at the uptrend from $15.98 reveals its motive wave structure. The trend is still riding on a wave (3), which consists of many smaller waves.

Deep as it is, the drop from the March high of $139.13 is classified as a wave (3)-4, which is expected to be reversed by the current wave (3)-5.

An alternate wave count suggests the completion of a five-wave cycle from $15.98. Both of these wave counts indicate a rise into $121.34-$129.61 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may revisit March 7 high of $139.13 in Q2

Barrick to restart Reko Diq; penalty to be waived

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties unknown

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

PPL, OGDCL enter into agreement for Reko Diq project

Oil jumps as EU weighs Russian ban, Saudi refinery output hit

Lucky Electric commissions 660 MW coal power plant at Bin Qasim

Urea plants: uninterrupted gas supply ‘in the pipeline’

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

Read more stories