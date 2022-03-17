ANL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.31%)
ASL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.89%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
GGGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
KOSM 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.73%)
MLCF 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.71%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PRL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
TELE 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.79%)
TPL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.19%)
WAVES 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
WTL 1.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.54%)
BR100 4,385 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.07%)
BR30 15,636 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 44,068 Increased By 92.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,949 Decreased By -69.9 (-0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brent oil may fall to $92.97

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall to $92.97 per barrel, as it has resumed its downtrend.

The resumption was confirmed by the Wednesday low of $96.93 which is below the Tuesday low of $97.44.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $65.72 to $139.13 indicates a target of $93.76 while a pennant from $133.15 suggests a lower target around $88.

The support at $97.71 triggered the second bounce, which is supposed to be weaker than the first one on Wednesday.

Only a break above $103.02 could signal a reversal of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, oil is testing a support at $97.26, the 61.8% retracement of the fall from the 2008 high of $147.50 to $15.98.

Both the former supports at $129.61 and $116.46 failed to work properly.

These failures raise some doubt on the current support.

One possibility could be a brief drop below this support followed by a sudden rise.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

