LME aluminium may test resistance at $3,705 this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may test a resistance at $3,705 per tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain to $3,845.

The metal has broken a lower resistance at $3,476. The next resistance will be at $3,705. The current rise is regarded as the second wave of a correction from $4,073.50. It may end somewhere below this high.

A break below $3,476 may cause a fall to $3,292.

