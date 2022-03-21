ANL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
ASL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
AVN 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.5%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-11.1%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.82%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.28%)
PACE 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
TREET 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.69%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
YOUW 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,300 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,912 Decreased By -134.3 (-0.89%)
KSE100 43,304 Decreased By -46.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,525 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Goldman Sachs sees five rate hikes in 2023

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

Goldman Sachs expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates five times in 2023, and forecasts that the US central bank is keen to raise its funds rate above the current neutral estimate.

The Fed hiked rates for the first time since 2018 last week and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year, in a pivot from battling COVID-19 to countering the economic risks from excessive inflation and the war in Ukraine.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the target federal funds rate by a quarter-percentage-point.

Goldman Sachs to exit Russia

GS economist Jan Hatzius expects the FOMC to hike at every meeting through Q1 of 2023 and slow to a quarterly pace in Q2 of 2023, on stronger growth outlook and signals that Fed officials are keen to raise the funds rate above their neutral estimate.

Hatzius also maintained his forecast of seven 25 bps rate hikes in 2022, according to a note dated Sunday.

"We continue to see meaningful risk of a 50 bps hike at some point that would lead the policy rate to reach our terminal forecast (of 3%-3.25%) sooner," Hatzius said.

GS economists also expect real household income to grow by 0.5% on a Q4/Q4 basis in 2022.

"The largest headwinds to real spending growth in 2022 are the pullback in government transfer payments and high inflation that will weigh heavily on real income growth," the brokerage said.

