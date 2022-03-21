ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Mengal hosts dinner for opposition leaders

Recorder Report 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Akhtar Mengal, Sunday, hosted a dinner for the members of joint opposition that was attended by leaders of different political parties. Opposition leader in the national assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman among others attended the dinner.

The opposition leaders reportedly discussed their political strategy after Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser summoned NA session on the coming Friday against the backdrop of no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the joint opposition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

