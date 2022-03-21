ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Renewable energy sector needs attention: analyst

Recorder Report 21 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: For the socioeconomic development of Pakistan there is no disagreement that we have to accept obvious challenges of encouraging sustainable development in the field of renewable energy inclusive of solar and wind energy projects.

This will create an impact of marching towards indigenous energy production, which is a ‘Charter of Energy’, said Ateeq ur Rehman, economic & financial analyst.

He said we are the highest tax paid energy consumers in the world. To overcome this problem we have to draw integrated mechanism for secure investors; they should feel comfortable for their investments and their returns are being safeguarded in the growth of a number of wind and energy projects.

He said the problem is that wind & solar projects are getting expensive due to rise in prices of the equipments, globally. International inflation has got its effect on such investments, too. Renewable energy is facing a big hit due to such international inflationary conditions, he said.

Project developers should not get discouraged; rather the government should design mechanism where tax holidays and other incentives are available to them and they are very well compensated, he said.

The objective is to get cheaper energy by renewable means like wind and solar, said Ateeq.

He added that there is a dire need of coordination among different departments of energy sector. The solution is transmission, dispatch and distribution sectors should coordinate with each other.

We have to solve our energy problems and reduce the cost/ tariff by professionally working for wind & solar energy, he suggested.

The companies working for wind and solar projects surely need encouragement by federal and provincial governments, which include cheaper land on wind and solar corridors, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ateeq Ur Rehman socioeconomic development of Pakistan Renewable energy sector energy consumers

Comments

1000 characters

Renewable energy sector needs attention: analyst

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories