ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Sanity gaining ground?

21 Mar, 2022

EDITORIAL: Two days ago, Prime minister Imran Khan said he was hopeful that ‘most’ of his party’s estranged MNAs will return to the fold. Yesterday, he said he was ready to “forgive” all of them if they return to the party. It was also yesterday that the Speaker of National Assembly announced that the house would meet on March 25 to hold vote on no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Meanwhile, information minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry announced that seven ‘defectors’ had returned and “we hope that the allies will also decide [in the government favour) in a few days, or 24 hours”. Although endgame promises to be short and quick, and the result should be out soon enough, the likely comeback of disgruntled MNAs in addition to a 78 percent reduction in current account deficit in February 2022 as compared to January 2022 (month-on-month) give this beleaguered government a good reason to be optimistic about its survival and the country’s economy. Perhaps if the prime minister and the ruling party had acted wisely, instead of reacting blindly, as the no-confidence drive gained momentum, PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) might have had a better chance of negotiating this political minefield.

Things are moving very fast, quite understandably, so the most pertinent questions at this point should revolve around how things could unravel in such a manner for PTI. This was the first time in a long time that a ruling party enjoyed such “same page” cooperation with the so-called establishment, after all, and there’s also the fact that few administrations have been blessed with such toothless opposition.

That left it to the ruling party itself to damage its own credentials. And it did that by allowing the economy to rot and refusing to take responsibility for anything at all at any point. First it was the previous administration’s fault, then it was mafia groups, and then it was the international commodity rush. And it made things much worse by implying that living conditions in Pakistan were among the best in the world; insulting the intelligence of the people who were paying the price for believing in the dream of Naya Pakistan.

PTI also lost points as well as credibility when its unrelenting legal onslaught against opposition members, which was supposed to shake billions of dollars of stolen state money out of them and back into the kitty, achieved nothing at all and not a penny was repatriated. If anything, this obsession drew condemnation from all around for use of witch-hunt-like tactics, which even the honourable courts were forced to take note of on certain occasions.

And it didn’t help at all that Imran Khan didn’t really turn out to have the courage of his convictions. Almost all of the tall claims that attracted the country’s struggling, hard-working classes to his cause melted in the face of political convenience; so much so that his government has become known for its characteristic U-turns.

Hubris also seems to have played a part. PTI lawmakers and allies are now deserting PM Imran Khan not just because they’re scrambling to salvage whatever little electoral credibility they can by distancing themselves from the government, but also because he often gave the impression that it was beneath him, for some reason, to directly engage with them while the going was good.

And now, when the opposition has been shrewd enough to exploit the PM’s failings against him and try and force him from office, he seems to be the only one still not willing to read the writing on the wall. For all intents and purposes, the only thing PM Imran Khan can take away from the present situation is a valuable lesson for the future.

Other than that, subverting the constitution, squeezing undemocratic favours out of the speaker, or even threatening a million-man clash on D-Chowk, will make a bad situation worse but such things will not help with the technicalities of the no confidence motion. The prime minister must concede that his D-Chowk decision, not the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion, has thrown the country into turmoil. He must therefore revisit his ‘power show’ plan without any further loss of time. Only then will he be able, albeit possibly, to reverse the general course of events in his favour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan NA MNAs Fawad Hussain Chaudhry no confidence motion against the PM

Comments

1000 characters

Sanity gaining ground?

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories