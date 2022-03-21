Punjab CM allocates Rs8bn for Ramazan Package

LAHORE: Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs.8 billion for the Ramazan Package to provide relief to the masses of the province during the Holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak. CM disclosed that the masses will be provided with the edibles according to the prices of 2021 in the Ramazan bazaars during the current year.

According to the relief package, 10 kg flour bag will be provided at Rs.375 and 13 items including potato, onion, and tomato will be available at the Agri Fair Price Shops on reduced prices as compared to the local market prices.

Chief Minister Punjab highlighted that an amount of 1.25 billion rupees subsidy will be provided for the provision of vegetables, fruits and pulses on discount rates in the Ramazan bazaars.

He stated that 317 Ramazan bazaars will be made functional from 25th Shaban across the province. He maintained that the timings of Ramazan bazaars will be from 9.00 am till Iftar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022