ANL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.39%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
BOP 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-9.68%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PACE 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PRL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.66%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TPL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
TRG 72.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.9%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,296 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 14,982 Decreased By -63.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 43,351 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,591 No Change 0 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Punjab CM allocates Rs8bn for Ramazan Package

Recorder Report 21 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs.8 billion for the Ramazan Package to provide relief to the masses of the province during the Holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak. CM disclosed that the masses will be provided with the edibles according to the prices of 2021 in the Ramazan bazaars during the current year.

According to the relief package, 10 kg flour bag will be provided at Rs.375 and 13 items including potato, onion, and tomato will be available at the Agri Fair Price Shops on reduced prices as compared to the local market prices.

Chief Minister Punjab highlighted that an amount of 1.25 billion rupees subsidy will be provided for the provision of vegetables, fruits and pulses on discount rates in the Ramazan bazaars.

He stated that 317 Ramazan bazaars will be made functional from 25th Shaban across the province. He maintained that the timings of Ramazan bazaars will be from 9.00 am till Iftar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

