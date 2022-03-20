'Accidental fire' near Sialkot Garrison extinguished: ISPR

An accidental fire that broke out in an ammunition shed due to short-circuiting near Sialkot Garrison has been extinguished, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The statement added that the incident did not cause any property damage or loss of life.

“Due to effective and timely response, the damages were immediately contained,” ISPR said.

Earlier in the day, a massive explosion was reported near Sialkot Garrison.

The sound of the blast was also heard near the cantonment area of the city.