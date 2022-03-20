ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Mobile phones worth Rs150m seized; passenger held

Recorder Report 20 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Customs officials on Saturday arrested a man at Islamabad International Airport who was trying to smuggle mobile phones worth Rs150 million from Sharjah into the country.

The officials from the customs said that a man named Shehzad Khan who belongs to Mardan district, was travelling to Islamabad from Sharjah on a private flight PK-613. He was stopped at the airport due to suspicion, and was asked to reveal his belongings, when the officials were doing clearance of a private flight.

After the inspection, the customs found around 600 iPhone in his bag which he was trying to smuggle.

Apart from mobile phones smuggling, also recovered mobile accessories, and cosmetics from his bag. The custom officials registered a case against the accused and have started an investigation.

