Various nursing schools in Sindh: NEST, HSNHS hold workshop for principals, focal persons

KARACHI: The National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST) in collaboration with Horizon School of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences (HSNHS) on Saturday organised a training workshop for the principles and focal persons of different nursing schools in Sindh at the auditorium of HSNHS here.

The workshop was attended by some 30 participants, who were informed and trained about the process of acquiring NEST scholarships for needy students of their nursing institutes.

Talking to media persons, Hajra Suhail, Director NEST informed that 1,600 nursing students have been awarded need-based scholarships. She said NEST has focused on the nursing sector to improve the quality of education in the country. “We are providing financial assistance to students of Phd and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Programmes”, she added.

Jamal Uddin Baloch, Director Nursing Sindh appreciated NEST for providing scholarships to needy students, adding that Sindh government is also providing financial assistance to the students of public sector nursing institutes.

Acting Principal HSNHS Fatima requested NEST to increase the number of scholarships to facilitate needy nursing students. She said HSNHS is offering different nursing learning programs including BSN.

Director HSNHS Anger Imdad said some 600 students are enrolled with the school. She informed the HSNHS has been imparting education to the needy and deserving students since 2017.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022