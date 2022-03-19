ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM visits India for ‘candid’ talks on Ukraine

AFP Updated 19 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on Saturday, with officials in Tokyo predicting “candid discussions” about New Delhi’s unwillingness to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike fellow members of the Quad alliance – Japan, Australia and the United States – India has abstained in three UN votes deploring Moscow’s actions, calling only for a halt to the violence.

Earlier this month in a four-way call of Quad leaders, Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison failed to convince India’s Narendra Modi to take a tougher line.

A joint statement had said they “discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications” – without any condemnation of Moscow.

A separate Indian readout pointedly “underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Ahead of Kishida’s visit, the first by a Japanese premier since 2017, a foreign ministry official said Tokyo was “aware” of Delhi’s “geographical location and historical ties to Russia”.

“But at the same time we share fundamental values and strategic interests so naturally there will be candid discussions about how we view the Ukraine situation, and also expect to hear a similar explanation from Prime Minister Modi,” the official told reporters.

He added that Modi, 71, and Kishida, 64, would also discuss “issues closer to our region” such as a “free and open Indo-Pacific” – a reference to China – and bilateral issues.

“That will be more the opportunity to take stock of the bilateral cooperation as well as reaffirming our shared strategic vision and interests rather than emphasising on what our differences are,” the official said.

India’s oil imports from US to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases

India’s foreign ministry said only that the talks aimed to “review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”

‘History books’

Modi and Morrison are also due to hold a virtual summit on March 21 focused on trade, when the Australian premier may also press his Indian counterpart to fall more into the Western camp over Ukraine.

Russia has been India’s main arms supplier since the Soviet era, but today Delhi also needs more support from the Quad and others in the region and beyond in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

Asked about India’s stance and its continued purchases of Russian oil, White House press secretary Jen Psaki this week urged all foreign nations to “think about where you want to stand when history books are written”.

Tensions between New Delhi and Beijing have been high since a 2020 clash on their disputed Himalayan border killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

Both have since sent additional military hardware – in India’s case much of it Russian-made – and thousands of extra troops.

In a possible sign of thawing tensions, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will reportedly travel to India later this month, the senior-most official to visit since the 2020 clash.

Narendra Modi Fumio Kishida Japan India relation

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM visits India for ‘candid’ talks on Ukraine

PTI's dissident lawmakers will return in coming days: PM Imran

Pakistan's current account deficit reduces massively to $545mn in February

No-confidence motion: SC issues notices to all major political parties

PTI issues show-cause notices to 14 dissident party lawmakers

Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time

India's oil imports from US to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases

PSEB appoints AKD Securities as financial advisor for enlistment of 8 IT/ITES companies

Weekly recap: KSE-100 suffers due to political uncertainty, down 1.43%

Australia’s Smith says Karachi pitch a ‘challenge’ after Test fumble

Japan's Suzuki Motor to invest $1.3bn for electric vehicle production in India

Read more stories