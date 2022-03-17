ANL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.31%)
ASL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.89%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
GGGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
KOSM 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.73%)
MLCF 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.71%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PRL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 32.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
TELE 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.79%)
TPL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPLP 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-20.99%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.11%)
WAVES 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
WTL 1.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.54%)
BR100 4,385 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.07%)
BR30 15,637 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.07%)
KSE100 44,066 Increased By 90.7 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,948 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
India approves investments worth $1.79bn from its neighbours

Reuters Updated 17 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: India said on Wednesday it had approved foreign investment worth $1.79 billion from neighbouring states, in its first statement since tightening controls after tensions with China in 2020.

India said in April 2020 that foreign direct investment from countries with which it shares a land border would need prior government approval to deter what it called “opportunistic” takeovers, a move seen as mainly directed at China.

Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

India, which shares land borders with China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Afghanistan, did not name any companies or countries in its statement.

The government said it had received 347 proposals from neighbouring states worth almost $10 billion since April 2020.

