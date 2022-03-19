Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.6pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 7.6 percent for July-January 2021-22 compared to July-January 2020-21 with base year 2015-16, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

However, the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) with base year 2005-06, the overall output of LSMI increased by 3.9 percent for July-January 2021-22 compared to July-January 2020-21.

The LSMI output increased by 6.3 percent for January 2022 compared to January 2021 and 7.9 percent, if compared to December 2021 with base year 2005-06. The LSMI output increased by 8.2 percent for January 2022 compared to January 2021 and 4.2 percent, if compared to December 2021, with base year 2015-16.

The LSM data released by the PBS with base year 2015-16 after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Ministry of Industries, showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month growth of 10.7 percent in January 2022 against the previous month and one percent negative growth was recorded year-on-year in January 2022 against January 2021.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industries-related sectors witnessed growth of 7.8 percent in January 2022 against December 2021 on MoM basis, while year-on-year basis, it registered a8.5 percent growth in January 2022 as compared with the same month of 2021.

The PBS data said that the LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month witnessed a negative growth of 1.7 percent in January 2022 against the previous month and on YoY basis, the BOS witnessed a growth of 9.3 percent in January 2022 against January 2021.

The production in July-January 2021-22 as compared to July-January 2020-21 has increased in food, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, chemicals, iron and steel products, automobiles and furniture, while it decreased in fertiliser, pharmaceuticals, rubber products, and electrical equipment.

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 2.9 percent, food 3.4 percent, beverages 2.5 percent, tobacco 21.9 percent, wearing apparel 18.3 percent, chemicals 5.4 percent, automobiles 63.5 percent, iron and steel products 17.5 percent, leather products 4.5 percent, wood products 172.2 percent, paper and board 8.2 percent, cock and petroleum products 0.5 percent, chemicals 5.4 percent, chemical products 15.5 percent, machinery and equipment 20.6 percent, furniture 553.3 percent and other manufacturing (football) 22.2 percent during July-January 2021-22 compared to the same period of 2020-21.

The sectors showing decline during July-January 2021-22 compared to July-January 2020-21 included pharmaceutical 3.5 percent, rubber products 25.5 percent, electrical equipment 1.2 percent, fabricated metal 5.5 percent, computer, electronics and optical products 1.1 percent and fertilizers 0.5 percent.

The petroleum products witnessed growth of 0.5 percent as its output increased from 9.86 billion litres in July-January 2020-21 to 9.91 billion litres in July-January 2021-22.

High-speed diesel witnessed 2.3 percent negative growth as its output remained 3.1 billion litres during July-January 2021-22 compared to 3.23 billion litres during the same period of last year, and 2.5 percent growth in January 2022, and remained 432.3 million litres compared to 421.78 million litres during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 8.3 percent negative growth in output and remained 208.6 million litres in January 2022 compared to 227 million litres in January2021 and 9.9 percent negative growth in July-January 2021-22, and remained 1.486 billion litres compared to 1.649 billion litres during the same period of last year.

Motor spirit witnessed 2.8 percent decline in January 2022 and remained 273.94 million litres compared to 281.86 million in January 2021 and witnessed 1.3 percent negative growth in July-January 2021-22, and remained 1.940 billion litres compared to 1.965 billion litres during the same period of last year.

Cement witnessed 3.5 percent negative growth during July-January 2021-22 and remained 27.854 million tonnes compared to 28.856 million tonnes during the same period of last year, and registered 18.1 percent negative growth in January 2022, and remained 3.505 million tonnes compared to 4.281 million tonnes during the same period of last year.

