Punjab govt approves health sector scheme

LAHORE: The Punjab government approved a health sector development scheme with an estimated cost of over Rs 399,454 million.

In this connection, Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired a meeting of the Punjab Provincial Development Working Party here on Friday.

Punjab P&D Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

