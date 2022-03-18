ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.27%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
ASL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
AVN 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-4.26%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.69%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
FNEL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.58%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-8.11%)
GGL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.93%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.85%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.5%)
PTC 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.99%)
TELE 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.27%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TREET 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.96%)
TRG 71.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.2%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -54 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,423 Decreased By -384.4 (-0.88%)
KSE30 16,629 Decreased By -196.6 (-1.17%)

US oil may test resistance at $107.66

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $107.66 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $112.02.

A five-wave cycle from $130.50 has completed, as confirmed by its wave structure and the strong rise on Thursday. A retracement analysis suggests a target zone of $112.02-$116.38.

Support is at $102.26, a break below which could cause a fall to $98.94.

US oil may bounce towards $104.50

On the daily chart, oil is presumed to be riding on a wave B, the second wave of a correction from the March 7 high of $130.50.

This wave could travel to $114.88, if the correction adopts a zigzag mode, or to $130.50 if it is shaped into a flat pattern.

A realistic target zone is from $108.54 to $110.94, as oil has broken a resistance at $104.62.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

