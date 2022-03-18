ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
Senate body passes two bills

Recorder Report 18 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior unanimously passed The Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2021 and The Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering Bill, 2022. The meeting was chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

The Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2021 was passed by the National Assembly and had been transmitted to the Senate, whereas, The Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering Bill, 2022 was a Private Member Bill introduced by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

The committee strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack during Jumma prayer inside a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, which killed 63 people and injured over 200 others.

Committee also condemned terrorist attacks in Sibi on FC personnel and loss of precious lives. The Fateha was offered for the departed souls followed by condolence/condemning resolution.

Reviewing details of Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza regarding the beating of students from Balochistan in the International Islamic University.

It was asserted that students from Balochistan feel discriminated against since they have been suspended. The committee took serious notice of the repercussions that could arise in matters such as these that could trigger grievances in smaller provinces.

It was asserted that the university administration should not make any discrimination and make the decisions while keeping in view the investigation report. The Islamabad Police informed the Committee, that out of 26 students, just 4-5 are from Balochistan.

A report on the matter will be submitted to the committee in the next meeting. The secretary MoI was directed to hold a meeting with the university administration and submit report to the committee in the next meeting.

Reviewing Public Petitions regarding grievances of the petitioners against blocking of CNICs and non-issuance of MRPs, the committee was informed that the petitioners are Burmee citizens who were issued BM series passports. In order to resolve their grievances, the matter needs to be taken up at Cabinet level as the current laws and rules do not permit issuance of passports to such persons. The PPs were disposed of with the recommendation that the government must dispose of the petitions according to law under intimation to the petitioners.

