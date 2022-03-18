ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Osman Hasan conferred ‘HEC best research award’, appointed BISP member

Press Release 18 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has conferred Best Researcher Award upon Pro-Rector Academics NUST, Dr Osman Hasan (TI) in due recognition of his meritorious and impactful research undertakings.

The prestigious award is bestowed upon enterprising individuals, who excel in creating a positive discernible impact on intellectual and social growth through their outstanding research contributions.

Out of the three Best Researcher Award categories, Dr Hasan has earned the coveted award in the domain of Physical Sciences, Engineering, Technology, Computer Science, Statistics and Mathematics.

As a celebrated academician with a proven track record in academic leadership, teaching and research, industry outreach and commercialisation, etc, his research interests broadly are in the areas of Formal Verification, Digital Design and e-health.

He has been able to acquire research grants worth over Rs 125 million from various national (HEC, PSF and Ignite) and international (DAAD, Germany, British Council, UK, QNRF, Qatar, UAE ICT Fund) agencies.

Prof Hasan’s research findings have been published in 6 books, 14 book chapters, about 100 journal papers, and over 150 conference papers at internationally reputable venues.

He has also won two major Erasmus Mundus mobility grants and has been collaborating with various institutes in America, Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Dr Hasan as Member Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the latter’s multi-faceted contributions to poverty alleviation from across the length and breadth of the country.

His presence at BISP will not only be a great value addition to the Government’s efforts to uplift poor strata of the society through conditional and unconditional transfer programmes, but also a source of inspiration for the BISP beneficiaries and the management alike.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Arif Alvi NUST BISP Higher Education Commission Dr Osman Hasan

Comments

1000 characters

Dr Osman Hasan conferred ‘HEC best research award’, appointed BISP member

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories