Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 140,089 tonnes of cargo comprising 79,235 tonnes of import cargo and 60,854 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 79,235 comprised of 50,801 tonnes of Containerized Cargo and 28,434 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 60,854 tonnes comprised of 45,205 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,454 tonnes of Cement, 4,455 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,040 tonnes of Rice and 5,500 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 8106 containers comprising of 3359 containers import and 4747 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1103 of 20’s and 1108 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 20 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1086 of 20’s and 632 of 40’s loaded containers while 187 of 20’s and 1105 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, X-Press Anglesey, Hyundai Grace, Teera Bhum and Kota Naked have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 06 ships namely, Talassa, Northern Guard, Chem Sirius, Independent Spirit, Hyundai Grace and MT Lahore have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 10 cargoes, namely Maersk Bering, Andrea Victory, Al Shaffiah, Southern Wolf, Clemens Schulte, As Clementina, Jabal Ali 5, Mol Gennesis, Xin Chang Shu and JYO were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

