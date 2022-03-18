ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 18 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 140,089 tonnes of cargo comprising 79,235 tonnes of import cargo and 60,854 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 79,235 comprised of 50,801 tonnes of Containerized Cargo and 28,434 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 60,854 tonnes comprised of 45,205 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,454 tonnes of Cement, 4,455 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,040 tonnes of Rice and 5,500 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 8106 containers comprising of 3359 containers import and 4747 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1103 of 20’s and 1108 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 20 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1086 of 20’s and 632 of 40’s loaded containers while 187 of 20’s and 1105 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, X-Press Anglesey, Hyundai Grace, Teera Bhum and Kota Naked have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 06 ships namely, Talassa, Northern Guard, Chem Sirius, Independent Spirit, Hyundai Grace and MT Lahore have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 10 cargoes, namely Maersk Bering, Andrea Victory, Al Shaffiah, Southern Wolf, Clemens Schulte, As Clementina, Jabal Ali 5, Mol Gennesis, Xin Chang Shu and JYO were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories