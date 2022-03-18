KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 17, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
181,929,156 119,119,575 3,806,785,828 2,546,385,321
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 433,442,929 (485,823,554) (52,380,624)
Local Individuals 2,954,558,284 (3,024,225,096) (69,666,812)
Local Corporates 1,229,497,544 (1,107,450,108) 122,047,436
